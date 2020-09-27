Sanders registered 95 rushing yards on 18 carries while catching four of his eight targets for 12 receiving yards during Sunday's 23-23 tie against Cincinnati.

Sanders has notched exactly 95 yards on the ground in each of his first two outings of the year, and he has 100-plus scrimmage yards in five of his past seven appearances dating back to Week 13 of last year. Given injuries to wide receivers DeSean Jackson (hamstring), Alshon Jeffery (foot) and Jalen Reagor (thumb), Sanders may also continue to build upon a strong workload of 15 targets across two appearances. Facing a 49ers front in Week 4 that is dealing with injuries to Nick Bosa (knee-ACL), Dee Ford (back) and Solomon Thomas (knee-ACL), Sanders remains a top-shelf option as a feature component in the Eagles offense.