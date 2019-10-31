Eagles' Miles Sanders: Puts in full practice Thursday
Sanders (shoulder) was listed as a full participant on Thursday's injury report.
The 2019 second-round pick has brushed off the shoulder injury that kept him sidelined Wednesday. With his health not in question, he can continue to serve as an able complement to top running back Jordan Howard.
More News
-
Eagles' Miles Sanders: Back on the field Thursday•
-
Eagles' Miles Sanders: Hopeful to play vs. Bears•
-
Eagles' Miles Sanders: Absent from practice Wednesday•
-
Eagles' Miles Sanders: Avoids major injury•
-
Eagles' Miles Sanders: MRI on tap Monday•
-
Eagles' Miles Sanders: Suffers shoulder injury Sunday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 9 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 9.
-
Week 9 RB Preview: TNF preview
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about Week 9 including how to handle the...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: RB
Melvin Gordon has been a major disappointment so far, but Jamey Eisenberg says he should still...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: QB
The quarterback position doesn't look quite like we expected heading into Week 9. Jamey Eisenberg...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: WR
With some huge names on bye, Jamey Eisenberg knows you need more help than ever at wide receiver...
-
Week 9 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Gardner Minshew may not have much time left as the Jaguars starting quarterback, but Jamey...