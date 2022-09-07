Sanders (hamstring) was a full participant at Wednesday's practice.
Sanders had an interesting training camp, working with the second-team offense at one point, and after hauling in both targets for 20 yards in the Eagles' preseason opener, he didn't make another appearance during exhibition season due to a hamstring issue. The fourth-year running back finally returned to the practice field last Thursday and has progressed enough to handle all on-field activity less than a week later. It remains to be seen, though, how many reps Sanders may yield to the RBs behind him on the depth chart (Kenneth Gainwell, Boston Scott and Trey Sermon) to begin the campaign.