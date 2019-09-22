Eagles' Miles Sanders: Racks up 126 total yards in loss
Sanders rushed 13 times for 53 yards and brought in two of four targets for 73 yards in the Eagles' 27-24 loss to the Lions on Sunday. He also fumbled twice, losing one.
Sanders showed off his big-play ability with a 40-yard catch in the first quarter and also enjoyed a solid day on the ground. The rookie's receiving yardage actually paced the short-handed Eagles pass-catching corps on the afternoon and served as his highest over the first three games of his pro career. Naturally, the fumbles are a concern for Sanders, and the fact Jordan Howard vultured a red-zone opportunity isn't ideal for fantasy purposes, either. Sanders won't have to wait long to atone for his pair of miscues, as the Eagles will face off with the Packers on Thursday night in a Week 4 showdown.
