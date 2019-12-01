Eagles' Miles Sanders: Records first-quarter receiving TD
Sanders ran for 83 yards on 17 rush attempts and caught all five of his targets for 22 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 37-31 loss to the Dolphins.
The rookie back was handed the keys as Philadelphia's workhorse against Miami's 31st-ranked rush defense and turned in an impressive 4.9 yards-per-carry average, with a 15-yard receiving TD to boot. With Jordan Howard (shoulder) having practiced on a limited basis all week leading up to Sunday's contest and remaining questionable for Week 14, Sanders may once again be in line for a hefty workload as the Eagles take on a Giants defense that has contained opposing running backs to a respectable 4.0 yards per rush. With Howard inactive for Philadelphia's past three outings, Sanders has garnered 13.3 carries per game, compared to just 8.4 rush attempts per game Weeks 1 through 9.
