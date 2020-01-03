Play

Coach Doug Pederson said Sanders (ankle) will participate at Friday's practice, Zack Rosenblatt of The Newark Star-Ledger reports.

The rookie running back sat out the first two practices of the week, but he'll retake the field Friday as previously reported. Sanders' level of participation at practice will likely determine whether he's able to avoid an injury designation, but he appears to be trending in the right direction for Sunday's playoff matchup with the Seahawks.

More News

Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em

Compete for Cash Start a Pool
Our Latest Stories