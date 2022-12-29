Sanders (knee) took part in practice Thursday, Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.
Sanders was a listed DNP for Wednesday's walk-through session due to a knee injury, but the issue won't keep him off the field back-to-back days. Thursday's practice report will unveil whether he'll go down as a full or limited participant.
