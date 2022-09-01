Sanders (hamstring) returned to practice Thursday after missing more than the last two weeks, Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Sanders' return to the practice field comes the same day as coach Nick Sirianni's statement that the running back is without a recovery timetable, per Martin Frank of The Delaware News Journal. In all, it's a notable step in the right direction for Sanders to be in pads again, but his status will still need to be monitored leading up to Sept. 11's regular-season opener in Detroit. The Eagles can lean on Kenneth Gainwell and Boston Scott if Sanders isn't at full health by Week 1.