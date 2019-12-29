Play

Sanders (ankle) won't return to Sunday's game versus the Giants.

Sanders was hobbled after making a sideline grab in the first quarter but attempted to play through the issue. In the second quarter, though, he paid a visit to the blue sideline tent and then limped to the locker room with the training staff, never to return. For the game, he compiled nine rushes for 52 yards and three catches (on five targets) for minus-1 yard. Since Sanders' departure, Boston Scott has earned all the RB touches despite the presence of Jordan Howard for the first time since Week 9.

