Sanders won't return to Sunday's game versus the Ravens due to a knee injury. He'll finish with nine carries for 118 yards and one catch (on two targets) for minus-6 yards.

The bulk of Sanders' 112 yards from scrimmage happened on a 74-yard run in the middle of the third quarter. He fumbled right before the goal line, which his teammate J.J. Arcega-Whiteside recovered for a touchdown. The play marked Sanders' last touch of the game, as he was seen on the sideline receiving treatment of the Eagles' training staff thereafter. With Sanders sidelined, Boston Scott has been the next player up in Philadelphia's backfield.