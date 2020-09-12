Sanders (hamstring) will not make the trip to Washington and is out for Sunday's game, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Sanders missed much of the later stages of training camp due to a hamstring injury, and after being called "day-to-day" Wednesday by coach Doug Pederson, the running back proceeded to log three consecutive limited practices. However, the Eagles have decided to play it safe and hold him out this week. Pederson will turn to some combination of Boston Scott, Corey Clement (quadriceps) and Jason Huntley to pick up the slack in the Philly backfield.