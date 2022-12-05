Sanders rushed the ball 10 times for 24 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 35-10 win over the Titans. He added two receptions for 14 yards.

Sanders couldn't replicate his explosive Week 12 performance, as the Eagles centered their offense around the passing attack against the Titans. However, he still capped off the win with a three-yard touchdown plunge early in the fourth quarter. It was his ninth rushing score of the season, including his fifth in his last six contests. Sanders' involvement as a pass catcher was also notable, as he has multiple catches in back-to-back games for the first time since Weeks 4 and 5.