Sanders carried the ball 15 times for 57 yards and a touchdown and caught four of six targets for 27 yards in Sunday's 37-17 loss to the Cowboys.

He opened the scoring on the Eagles' first possession with a four-yard plunge, helping to build a 14-3 first-quarter lead, but the game was almost all Dallas after that point and Sanders didn't get much of a chance to add to his numbers on the ground with Philly having to play catch-up the entire second half. The second-year back still reached 1,000 scrimmage yards for the season with this performance, and Sanders will look to help the Eagles play spoiler in next week's clash with a Washington team that needs to win to lock up the NFC East title.