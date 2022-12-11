Sanders rushed 17 times for 144 yards and two touchdowns and brought in one of three targets for 11 yards in the Eagles' 48-22 win over the Giants on Sunday.

Sanders eclipsed his previous season-high rushing yardage tally by one and turned in an ultra-efficient outing overall, with a 40-yard touchdown run just past the midway point of the fourth quarter serving as the proverbial icing on the cake. The versatile back had also opened the scoring with a three-yard touchdown run with just over four minutes remaining in the first quarter, his second game with multiple trips to the end zone in the last three games. Sanders should be set up for another productive day in a Week 15 road matchup against the Bears' porous rush defense.