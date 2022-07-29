Zach Berman of The Athletic relays that Sanders worked with the Eagles' second-team offense Friday.
That said, Berman notes that he expects Sanders -- who he says "looks healthy and explosive" at practice -- to be the team's lead back this season, adding that "it's atypical to see Sanders with the second unit." On Friday though, it was Kenneth Gainwell and Boston Scott who ran with the first team. Subsequent practices will reveal whether Sanders moves back to logging top-unit reps in short order, but for now this is a situation to monitor.
