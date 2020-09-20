Sanders rushed 20 times for 95 yards and a touchdown, adding three receptions for 36 yards in the Eagles' 37-19 loss to the Rams on Sunday.

After missing Week 1, Sanders picked up where he left off last season and had a big game in his 2020 debut. The sophomore didn't seem limited by the hamstring injury that kept him out last week, as he piled up 131 yards while handling a hefty workload. Off to a solid start, Sanders will look to improve on the 1,327 scrimmage yards and six total touchdowns he produced as a rookie.