Coach Doug Pederson said Friday that Sanders (glute) should be good to go for Sunday's game at San Francisco, Eliot Shorr-Parks of Sports Radio 94 WIP Philadelphia reports.

The 23-year-old was limited at practice Wednesday and Thursday, but he appears to be progressing well from the glute injury. Sanders should be able to avoid an injury designation for this weekend if he's able to practice without limitations Friday, which Pederson indicated is expected.