Sanders is expected to serve as the Eagles' lead running back Sunday against the Patriots with Jordan Howard (shoulder) not expected to play, Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

The Eagles are listing Howard as questionable for the contest, but he's expected to be included among the team's seven inactives, which will be release 90 minutes prior to the 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff. With Howard out of the picture this week, Sanders should be in store for his heaviest snap count to date after playing no more than 54 percent of the Eagles' offensive plays in any of the team's first nine contests. Though Sanders is averaging a strong 4.4 yards per carry this season and profiles as the Eagles' best pass catcher out of the backfield, it's worth noting that coach Doug Pederson has historically been reluctant to depend solely on one running back to carry the load. Boston Scott and the newly signed Jay Ajayi will both be active Sunday and may have supporting roles behind Sanders in Pederson's game plan.