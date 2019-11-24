Eagles' Miles Sanders: Should lead Howard-less backfield
Sanders is expected to handle a lead role out of the Eagles backfield with Jordan Howard (shoulder) inactive for Sunday's game against the Seahawks, Daniel Gallen of The Harrisburg Patriot-News reports.
While Howard sat out the Week 11 loss to the Patriots, Sanders saw the highest offensive snap share of his young career (85 percent), but only parlayed his 13 touches into 47 yards. The Eagles' offense struggled as a whole to move the ball on a tough New England defense, but the home matchup with Seattle should prove more favorable for the rookie. That being said, coach Doug Pederson has historically favored used a committee at running back, so it wouldn't be surprising if the newly signed Jay Ajayi garnered a complementary role out of the backfield now that he's had a full week to practice with the team. Boston Scott, who acted as the No. 2 option behind Sanders is Week 11, should also remain a part of the game plan in a change-of-pace capacity.
