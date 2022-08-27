Sanders isn't expected to play in Saturday's preseason game at Miami, Josh Tolentino of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Since playing the first series of the Eagles' exhibition opener with the first-team offense, Sanders has been tending to a sore hamstring, which has kept him sidelined at practice. There have been reports that he's slated to be available for the season opener Sunday, Sept. 11 at Detroit, meaning he has a little more than two weeks to get healthy. Boston Scott is joining Sanders in street clothes Saturday, so Kenneth Gainwell, Jason Huntley and Kennedy Brooks are the team's available running backs.