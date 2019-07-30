Sanders has shown playmaking ability and versatility since rejoining his teammates in practice, Mike Kay of NJ.com reports.

As the Eagles integrate him more and more into the offense as the rookie completes his recovery from a hamstring injury that sidelined him in the spring, Sanders has shown off his power and speed with some impressive plays so far in practice. Perhaps more importantly, he has also been catching the ball well, which would help him solidify his role in the offense if it continues. While the Eagles have long preferred the committee approach with their backfield, Sanders is showing three-down ability early but still has to compete for carries with Jordan Howard, who is also receiving good reports this preseason.