Sanders has shown playmaking ability and versatility since rejoining his teammates in practice, Mike Kay of NJ.com reports.

As the Eagles integrate him more and more into the offense as the rookie completes his recovery from a hamstring injury that sidelined him in the spring, Sanders has shown off his power and speed with some impressive plays so far in practice. Perhaps more importantly, he has also been catching the ball well, which would help him solidify his role in the offense if it continues. While the Eagles have long preferred the committee approach with their backfield, Sanders is showing three-down ability early but still has to compete for carries with Jordan Howard, who is also receiving good reports this preseason.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • ronald-jones-1400.jpg

    RB Preview: Busts

    You want to know who to draft, but you need to know who not to draft. Our Fantasy team gives...

  • ronald-jones-1400.jpg

    RB Preview: Breakouts

    Want league-winning upside? Our Fantasy team gives you their favorite breakout picks to target...

  • ronald-jones-1400.jpg

    RB Preview: Sleepers

    Our Fantasy football team looks past the early rounds of the draft to give you their favorite...