Eagles' Miles Sanders: Starting again Week 14
Sanders will be the Eagles' starting running back Monday against the Giants, Mike Kaye of NJ.com reports.
Sanders is getting the nod due to Jordan Howard's (shoulder) continued absence. In three prior contests with Howard missing from the Eagles' backfield, Sanders averaged 16.7 touches for 79.3 yard from scrimmage per game while scoring one receiving touchdown. Behind Sanders, Jay Ajayi and Boston Scott represent Philly's other available running backs.
