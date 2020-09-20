Sanders (hamstring) is active and starting Sunday's game against the Rams, Chris McPherson of the Eagles' official site reports.

After sitting out Week 1 due to a lingering hamstring injury, Sanders put in full practices in advance of this contest and declared himself 100 percent healthy Friday. It appears the aforementioned absence was precautionary, but it'll be interesting to see if he'll handle a similar workload to the second half of the 2019 season, when he received at least 70 percent of the offensive snaps in six of the final eight games (including playoffs). During that stretch, he totaled 763 yards from scrimmage and four touchdowns. If Sanders yields work, Boston Scott and Corey Clement are the candidates to fill in out of the Eagles backfield.