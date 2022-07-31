Sanders' role as the Eagles' top running back this season remains safe despite reports that he spent time with the second unit in practice Friday, Reuben Frank of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Sanders reportedly spent nearly all of his time in Friday's practice with the second-team offense, but head coach Nick Sirianni cautioned against reading anything into that, stating, "Miles is our guy." The Eagles rotate Sanders, Kenneth Gainwell and Boston Scott throughout practice, but if Sanders' first-team reps were down Friday, that was merely a coincidence. Expect Sanders to be treated as the lead back heading into the year.