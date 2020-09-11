Sanders (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Sunday's contest in Washington.

Sanders missed much of the later stages of training camp due to a hamstring injury, and after being called "day-to-day" Wednesday by coach Doug Pederson, the running back proceeded to log three consecutive limited practices. Clearly, there's some question about Sanders' availability this weekend, but the Eagles will make a decision about 90 minutes before Sunday's 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff. If he's at all hindered or sits out, Pederson will turn to some combination of Boston Scott, Corey Clement (quadriceps) and Jason Huntley to pick up the slack in the Philly backfield.

