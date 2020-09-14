Coach Doug Pederson said Monday that Sanders (hamstring) remains "day-to-day," Daniel Gallen of The Harrisburg Patriot-News reports.
Sanders wasn't able to take the field Week 1 against Washington, but he looks to have a real shot at returning Sunday versus the Rams. Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports that Sanders, who logged three limited practice sessions last week, now intends to begin ramping up his workload. More concrete information about Sanders' health may be made available when the Eagles' first practice report of the week is released Wednesday.