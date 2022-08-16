Sanders (hamstring) is not participating in Tuesday's practice, Eliot Shorr-Parks of Sports Radio 94 WIP Philadelphia reports.
Sanders has not practiced since Sunday, and he is listed on Tuesday's injury report with a hamstring issue. It's possible that the Eagles are simply giving Sanders a stretch to rest after Friday's preseason loss to the Jets, but given that the 25-year-old has now been revealed to be dealing with a hamstring injury, his status will need to be monitored. Kenneth Gainwell could be the primary beneficient of increased first-team reps as long as Sanders remains sidelined. The Eagles' second preseason contest will occur Sunday in Cleveland.