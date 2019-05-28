Sanders is yet to participate in OTAs due to an undisclosed injury, Reuben Frank of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Sanders was present last week but remained on the sideline, and now the rookie tailback is completely absent as the team kicks off the second week of voluntary practices. It's definitely a situation worth monitoring, as Sanders was drafted in the second round by the Eagles and has a chance to play an key role in the team's backfield this season.

