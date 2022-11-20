Sanders ran for 47 yards on 13 carries against Indianapolis on Sunday.
Sanders probably couldn't have done much more than he did, because the Colts run defense is among the toughest in the league, specifically because DeForest Buckner and Grover Stewart are such imposing run-stopping tackles. Sanders did his part by helping keep the Indianapolis defense honest, buying Jalen Hurts just enough room to work with to sneak out with a win. Sanders should find yardage much more easily against Green Bay in Week 12.
