Sanders (knee) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Ravens, Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Sanders' last touch came midway through the third quarter when he scampered 74 yards and fumbled just before the goal line. Fortunately for the Eagles, J.J. Arcega-Whiteside made the recovery in the end zone for the team's first points of the day, but Sanders may have been lost for the game in the process. Since then, Boston Scott has been the only Philly RB to handle touches out of the backfield.