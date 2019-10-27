Eagles' Miles Sanders: Suffers shoulder injury Sunday
Sanders left Sunday's game at Buffalo due to a shoulder injury, Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Both Sanders and Jordan Howard got banged-up in the third quarter, with the former heading to the locker room immediately with the training staff. While Howard's injury is unknown, Sanders is questionable to return, leaving Boston Scott as the Eagles' only healthy and available running back. If he doesn't reenter the game, Sanders will finish with three carries for 74 yards and a TD to go with three receptions (on three targets) for 44 yards.
More News
-
Eagles' Miles Sanders: Totals 32 scrimmage yards•
-
Eagles' Miles Sanders: Excels as receiver in loss•
-
Eagles' Miles Sanders: In back seat for now•
-
Eagles' Miles Sanders: Outplayed by Howard on ground•
-
Eagles' Miles Sanders: Contributes 149 all-purpose yards•
-
Eagles' Miles Sanders: Racks up 126 total yards in loss•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Likely Drake exit makes room for Walton
Kenyan Drake is not traveling with Dolphins to Pittsburgh, which leaves Mark Walton with a...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Quarterbacks
Quarterback was supposed to be easy for Fantasy. Not so much these days. Get help with those...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Wide receivers
Filling in your wide receiver spots has never been tougher. Get Jamey Eisenberg's help making...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Running backs
Who can you trust at running back in Week 8? It's a short list, but Jamey Eisenberg helps you...
-
Week 8 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 8 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...