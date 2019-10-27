Sanders left Sunday's game at Buffalo due to a shoulder injury, Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Both Sanders and Jordan Howard got banged-up in the third quarter, with the former heading to the locker room immediately with the training staff. While Howard's injury is unknown, Sanders is questionable to return, leaving Boston Scott as the Eagles' only healthy and available running back. If he doesn't reenter the game, Sanders will finish with three carries for 74 yards and a TD to go with three receptions (on three targets) for 44 yards.

