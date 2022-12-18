Sanders rushed 11 times for 42 yards while catching his only target for minus-13 yards and losing a fumble in Sunday's 25-20 win over the Bears.

Philadelphia didn't have a single rushing attempt from a running back until Sanders rushed for one yard with less than seven minutes left in the first half. Sanders remained quiet on the ground and also fumbled for the first time this season at the end of a catch in the third quarter. This was Sanders' lowest scrimmage yardage total of the season. He'll look to bounce back in Week 16 against the Cowboys.