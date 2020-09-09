Eagles head coach Doug Pederson labeled Sanders (lower body) as day-to-day and said the running back would take part in individual work during Wednesday's practice, Mike Kaye of The Newark Star-Ledger reports.

The Eagles' first official practice report will be released later Wednesday and will reveal how extensively Sanders was involved in the session, but based on Pederson's comments, expect the 23-year-old to be listed as a limited participant. Though the lower-body injury cost Sanders significant practice time during training camp, the Eagles remain optimistic that he'll be ready to headline the team's backfield in Sunday's season opener against Washington. If Sanders' recovery doesn't progress as expected and he ends up sitting out the Week 1 matchup or taking on a more limited workload than normal, Boston Scott and Corey Clement would be in store for heightened roles.