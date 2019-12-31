Eagles' Miles Sanders: Tending to ankle inflammation
Sanders underwent an MRI this week that revealed a low-grade ankle sprain, leaving coach Doug Pederson optimistic that the rookie is "going to be OK" for Sunday's wild-card matchup with the Seahawks, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.
According to Pelissero, the inflammation in Sanders' ankle is a greater worry at this stage than the sprain itself, so the running back should be on ready to go by the weekend if the swelling subsides like the Eagles anticipate. While Sanders should retain a leading role in the Philadelphia backfield if active Sunday, Pederson suggested that Jordan Howard could have a role in the game plan after returning from a six-game absence due to a shoulder stinger in the Week 17 win over the Giants, but not seeing any action. Boston Scott also remains on hand to fill his typical change-of-pace duties.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em
-
NFL Playoff Challenge picks, lineups
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challenge.
-
What can Henry do as an encore?
Ben Gretch looks back at the TRAP leaderboard from 2019 and offers some thoughts on key players...
-
Playoff challenge rankings
Get ready for your NFL playoff Fantasy challenges with Jamey Eisenberg's rankings for each...
-
Top 10 QB rankings for 2020
Jamey Eisenberg reveals the early top 10 quarterback rankings for 2020 from each of our experts.
-
Injury Report: A rest week
You don't just have injuries to contend with in Week 17, as plenty of big names will be resting....
-
Fantasy Football picks, Week 17 rankings
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 17.