Sanders underwent an MRI this week that revealed a low-grade ankle sprain, leaving coach Doug Pederson optimistic that the rookie is "going to be OK" for Sunday's wild-card matchup with the Seahawks, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

According to Pelissero, the inflammation in Sanders' ankle is a greater worry at this stage than the sprain itself, so the running back should be on ready to go by the weekend if the swelling subsides like the Eagles anticipate. While Sanders should retain a leading role in the Philadelphia backfield if active Sunday, Pederson suggested that Jordan Howard could have a role in the game plan after returning from a six-game absence due to a shoulder stinger in the Week 17 win over the Giants, but not seeing any action. Boston Scott also remains on hand to fill his typical change-of-pace duties.