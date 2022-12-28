Sanders was a non-participant at Wednesday's walkthrough due to a knee injury.
Sanders has mostly avoided Eagles practice reports this season, but he'll join quarterback Jalen Hurts (shoulder) as a listed DNP to kick off Week 17 prep. Philadelphia has yet to clinch the No. 1 seed on the NFC side of the playoffs, so Sanders' absence Wednesday could be maintenance-related to keep him as healthy as possible ahead of Sunday's matchup with the Saints. He'll have two more opportunities to get back on the field this week ahead of that contest.
More News
-
Eagles' Miles Sanders: Meager output Saturday•
-
Eagles' Miles Sanders: Surprisingly quiet in Chicago•
-
Eagles' Miles Sanders: Season-best yardage total in win•
-
Eagles' Miles Sanders: Scores again in blowout win•
-
Eagles' Miles Sanders: Goes off for 143 and two TDs•
-
Eagles' Miles Sanders: Struggles in tough matchup•