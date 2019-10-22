Sanders rushed six times for 21 yards and caught all three targets for 11 yards in Sunday's 37-10 loss to the Cowboys.

The Eagles trailed nearly the entire game, but they still refused to abandon the run, as their running backs totaled 24 carries compared to Carson Wentz's 26 throws. Sanders finished as No. 3 in the team's pecking order, though, since Jordan Howard had 11 rushes while Boston Scott recorded seven. There is some solace in that Sanders led the backfield with three targets and 33 of a possible 61 offensive snaps, but his lack of productivity lately -- 2.3 YPC over the last three weeks -- could prove costly moving forward.