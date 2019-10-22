Eagles' Miles Sanders: Totals 32 scrimmage yards
Sanders rushed six times for 21 yards and caught all three targets for 11 yards in Sunday's 37-10 loss to the Cowboys.
The Eagles trailed nearly the entire game, but they still refused to abandon the run, as their running backs totaled 24 carries compared to Carson Wentz's 26 throws. Sanders finished as No. 3 in the team's pecking order, though, since Jordan Howard had 11 rushes while Boston Scott recorded seven. There is some solace in that Sanders led the backfield with three targets and 33 of a possible 61 offensive snaps, but his lack of productivity lately -- 2.3 YPC over the last three weeks -- could prove costly moving forward.
More News
-
Eagles' Miles Sanders: Excels as receiver in loss•
-
Eagles' Miles Sanders: In back seat for now•
-
Eagles' Miles Sanders: Outplayed by Howard on ground•
-
Eagles' Miles Sanders: Contributes 149 all-purpose yards•
-
Eagles' Miles Sanders: Racks up 126 total yards in loss•
-
Eagles' Miles Sanders: Gets vote of confidence•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 8 WR preview: Projections and more
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receiver in Week 8, including...
-
Week 8 Trade Values Chart
Who is the top trade value in Fantasy? Dave Richard provides the values for all significant...
-
Week 8 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 8.
-
Week 8 Waivers: Injury replacements
With big-names dealing with injuries, there's no shortage of options on the waiver wire in...
-
Stealing Signals: Week 7 breakdown
Ben Gretch focuses on what matters for Fantasy players as he recaps every game from Week 7.
-
Best Week 8 Fantasy waiver wire targets
Jody Smith is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country.