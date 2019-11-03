Eagles' Miles Sanders: Totals 73 scrimmage yards
Sanders carried 10 times for 42 yards and caught all three of his targets for an additional 31 yards during Sunday's 22-14 win over the Bears.
Sanders received double-digit carries for the first time in five games, averaging a respectable 4.2 yards per carry against a solid Chicago defense. He also hauled in exactly three of three targets for the fourth straight game, averaging 10.3 yards per catch en route to 73 scrimmage yards. Sanders continues to receive his share of touches each week, but his only two touchdowns this season have come on big plays, so he relies on efficiency to be able to post useful fantasy numbers. This should remain the case in next Sunday's home matchup against the Patriots.
