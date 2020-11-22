Sanders carried 16 times for 66 yards and caught three of five targets for 15 additional yards during Sunday's 22-17 loss to the Browns. He also lost a fumble.

Sanders managed a pedestrian 4.1 yards per carry as his long went for just 11 yards. He tied for third on the team in targets but did little of note outside his long reception of nine yards. Sanders' fumble at the Cleveland four-yard line was a huge swing for both his fantasy output and the game itself given the narrow final margin. On a positive note, his 19 touches were his most since Sep. 27 and he should be a big part of the game plan next Monday night as his team tries to keep pace with the Seahawks.