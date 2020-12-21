Sanders carried 17 times for 64 yards and caught one of two targets for an additional 26 yards during Sunday's 33-26 loss to the Cardinals.

Sanders averaged just 3.8 yards per carry as his long gain for the day went for only 10 yards. He turned one of his targets into a 26-yard reception, but fantasy managers were likely left wanting more as it wound up being his only contribution of the day in that phase. Sanders was coming off his best all-around performance of the season in a win over the Saints, but he's now been held under 4.0 yards per carry three times in the last four games. Perhaps next Sunday's meeting with a beatable Cowboys run defense can help Sanders get back on track.