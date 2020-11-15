Sanders rushed the ball 15 times for 85 yards in Week 10 against the Giants. He added two receptions for 10 yards.

Sanders made his return to the field after missing the Eagles' previous two games. He wasn't limited in workload, racking up his third-highest carry total of the season. Though both Boston Scott and Corey Clement were able to find the end zone, Sanders was limited to converting a two-point conversion. Otherwise his performance was strong and highlighted by four rushes of more than 10 yards. Sanders will look to build on this performance in Week 11 at Cleveland.