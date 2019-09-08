Eagles' Miles Sanders: Unlikely to start Week 1
Sanders won't start Sunday's game against the Redskins, with the Eagles expected to go with veteran running back Jordan Howard, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Coach Doug Pederson is notorious for using all the running backs at his disposal, but he also confirmed earlier in the week that Sanders will have a role in his first NFL action. Aside from Howard and Sanders, the Eagles also have Darren Sproles and Corey Clement on the 53-man roster, meaning if one is inactive Sanders would have an easier path to touches.
