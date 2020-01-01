Eagles' Miles Sanders: Watching practice from sidelines
Sanders (ankle) doesn't appear to be participating in Wednesday's walkthrough practice, Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.
Sanders stood on the sideline observing while his teammates stretched before the practice. Coach Doug Pederson has been optimistic about Sanders returning for Sunday's playoff game against Seattle, but it remains to be seen how the running back's sprained/inflamed ankle will heal throughout the week. A return to practice Thursday or Friday could put the rookie on track for a game-time decision.
