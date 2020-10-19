Sanders (knee) is scheduled to go in for an MRI on Monday to get a better look at the knee injury he sustained Sunday against the Ravens, per Jay Glazer of Fox NFL Sunday, Jimmy Kempski of PhillyVoice.com reports.

Sanders was replaced by Boston Scott in the third quarter, and the team should have an update on his recovery timetable once the results of the MRI come in. The Eagles have a quick turnaround with the Giants coming to town Thursday, so Sanders will be hard-pressed to recover by then, even if the injury is relatively minor. Glazer added that tight end Zach Ertz (ankle) is also going for MRI, and that Sanders' injury is the greater concern of the two.