Eagles' Miles Sanders: Will have Week 1 role
Coach Doug Pederson confirmed Wednesday that Sanders will have role in Philadelphia's offense right away in Week 1 against the Redskins, Daniel Gallen of The Harrisburg Patriot-News reports.
Sanders enters the season as part of a crowded backfield that includes more experienced options in Jordan Howard, Darren Sproles and Corey Clement, all of whom bring unique skill sets to the table. The division of labor among all the backs is difficult to predict at this point, but it's reassuring for Sanders' investors to some degree that he won't be buried on the depth chart, even if he doesn't draw the Week 1 start. The rookie second-round pick could gradually claim a larger snap share if he makes the most of his initial opportunities.
