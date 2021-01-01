Sanders (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against Washington.
Sanders was added to injury report Thursday and didn't practice Friday. He finished his season with 867 rushing yards, 197 receiving yards and six total TDs in 12 games, producing 5.3 yards per carry but only 3.8 per target. Boston Scott averaged just four touches per game over the past seven weeks, but he should see more work Sunday in what likely will be his fourth start of the season. Scott averaged 12 carries, three targets and 75 total yards between the first three starts, playing 56, 69 and 66 percent of snaps. The Eagles also have Corey Clement and Jason Huntley as backfield options.
