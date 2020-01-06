Eagles' Miles Sanders: Won't require offseason surgery
Sanders was spotted with crutches and a brace on his left knee Monday, Les Bowen of the Philadelphia Daily News reports.
Per the report, Sanders -- who toughed out 14 carries for 69 yards and caught three of his five targets for eight yards in Sunday's 17-9 wild-card loss to the Seahawks -- won't require surgery to address his knee issue. With Jordan Howard, Corey Clement (shoulder) and Darren Sproles (hip) all set to become an unrestricted free agents this offseason, Sanders and Boston Scott are currently the only two backs the Eagles have under contract for 2020. That will obviously change, but either way, it seems safe to assume that Sanders -- a 2019 second-rounder -- is slated to head into next season as the team's lead back after carrying 179 times for 818 yards and three TDs and catching 50 passes for 509 yards and three receiving scores in 16 games as a rookie.
