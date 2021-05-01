The Eagles selected Williams in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft, 73rd overall.

A run on interior defensive linemen continues in the third round with Williams coming off the board after Alim McNeill went to Detroit. Williams was considered a possible second-round prospect out of Louisiana Tech after racking up 10 tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks as a senior. He turned heads at his pro day, running a 4.63 40-yard dash at 283 pounds. Williams is undersized in terms of weight and length to stick in a conventional interior role, but his explosiveness and age (22) suggest he could fill out and develop into a role player.