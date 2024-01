Williams set a career high in tackles (42) but a career-low in sacks (0.5) in his third NFL season, playing 16 regular-season games for the Eagles.

The 2021 third-rounder started 10 games this season after started a combined two in his first two years in the league, though his snap share (46 percent) didn't beat his previous career high (41 percent) by a wide margin. He'll be on the final year of his rookie contract next season and looks to be positioned for a similar rotational role.