Williams (foot) has no injury designation ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Rams.

Williams was unable to practice Wednesday after sustaining a foot injury in the Eagles' Week 11 win over the Commanders. However, he upgraded to full participation in Friday's practice, appearing to have now moved past the issue. The Louisiana Tech product has recorded 13 total tackles across Philadelphia's first 10 games this season, and he's expected to serve as one of the team's top defensive ends in Week 12.