Williams (concussion) has been ruled out for Sunday's clash with the Bills.

Williams suffered a head injury during last Monday's win against the Chiefs and remains in the NFL's five-step concussion protocol. The 24-year-old has been a key rotational piece for the Eagles' defense this season, so his absence will be felt. Moro Ojomo could be called upon for the first time since Week 6 to take some of Williams' snaps.